Pilot taken to hospital ‘as a precaution’ after small plane crashes near Palatka airport, deputies say

A pilot was taken to a hospital “as a precaution” after a small plane crashed Monday morning in a wooded area in the Palatka area, authorities said.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the plane crashed about a half-mile away from the runway of Kay Larkin Field on Reid Street.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the pilot called 911 around 8:10 a.m. to report he was having issues with his plane and was trying to return to Kay Larkin Field, also known as Palatka Municipal Airport.

Deputies said the call then cut off, prompting a search of the area near the airport. Air assets, including a helicopter and another plane, were sent to look for the wreckage, but the tree canopy was too heavy, deputies said. The pilot was eventually able to use his cellphone to call 911 again, and first responders were able to ping his phone in the area of Browns Lane near the airport, find him and pull him from his plane shortly after 9:30 a.m., deputies said.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says a small plane crashed Monday morning in a wooded area in the Palatka area. (Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

News4JAX was told that the pilot, the only occupant of the plane at the time of the crash, was flown to HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital with various cuts and bruises that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. The Sheriff’s Office said that the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and that the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.