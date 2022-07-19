Jacksonville police investigating death of man whose body was found in Westside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said units were called to a home Tuesday evening on the Westside in reference to a welfare check, and police discovered the body of a man.

Lt. Silcox, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers and members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department made forced entry into the home on Garden Street just after 5 p.m.

“Based on the circumstances, we’re treating this as an undetermined death. At this point, we do not know if foul play was involved,” Silcox said.

The lieutenant could not release further details regarding the man, saying a positive identification had not yet been made.