Anglers rejoice! Fishing returns to newly reopened Jacksonville Beach pier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fishing from the Jacksonville Beach pier has resumed after a three-year construction project, but there are several new rules in place for now.

Hurricane Matthew wiped out part of the pier in 2016, then Hurricane Irma damaged it some more in 2017 causing the pier to close.

Building it back was a $10 million project. It’s now 12 feet higher to avoid damage during future storms or storm surges.

After the Fourth of July, a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Jacksonville Beach Mayor Christine Hoffman welcomed back the new and improved pier, which up until Wednesday had only been open for pedestrians.

Anglers lined up early Wednesday before the pier opened to claim a spot on the once popular fishing spot.

Eric Vergara was first in line Wednesday morning to claim his spot, getting to the pier at 4:15 a.m. to be exact.

Fishing at the pier has been a part of most of his life, especially with family and friends.

“It is really exciting because we waited a really long time to fish on the pier,” Vergara said. “I am targeting king mackerel today. I catch them only on the pier here in Jacksonville. You don’t really get them down south anywhere, but this is the longest pier that we have, and I am happy that we don’t have to go anywhere else.”

Father and son Lamar and Kaiden Scruggs said it felt like Christmas Day.

“I’ve been waiting on this moment for a long time,” Lamar Scruggs said. “So I definitely came here to get on some fishing and show him how it is for sure.”

Fishers can fish on the pier for free daily from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., but what they’re allowed to do is going to look a little different moving forward.

Each angler is only allowed three rods when on the pier and the city said Jacksonville Beach police officers will be on-site to make sure people are following this new restriction. Also, no cast netting is allowed.

The bait shop isn’t open yet, but bathrooms in a nearby parking lot are.

For now, it is still free to fish from and visit the pier. It’s unclear when the daily fees will go back into effect.