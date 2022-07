A volunteer loads food into a car at a Farm Share distribution in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s that time again.

Farm Share, a local nonprofit committed to meeting the hunger needs of Floridians, is hosting a food distribution Saturday, July 23, with Grasp Academy.

The distribution is being held at 3101 Justina Road and starts at 7 a.m. until supplies last.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and canned goods.

Please wear a mask and stay in your vehicle.