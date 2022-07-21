Jacksonville corrections officer charged with battery, Sheriff’s Office says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office corrections officer is charged with battery and improper exhibition of a firearm, Undersheriff Nick Burgos announced Thursday.

Brandon Freeman, 30, was arrested Thursday morning on the misdemeanor charges, Duval County jail records show. He bonded out in the afternoon, according to jail records.

Burgos said at an afternoon news conference that JSO’s Integrity and Special Investigations Unit was notified of the case against Freeman, a five-year veteran of JSO, on Sunday.

All that Burgos would say as to the incident is that Freeman was involved in an altercation in the area of a Northside boat ramp. Asked about details, Burgos said, “I don’t know.” Asked if Freeman knew the victim, Burgos said, “I don’t know.”

It’s uncertain whether JSO will seek to fire Freeman, who does have civil service protection.

According to News4JAX records, this is the eight arrest of a JSO staffer this year, including the arrest of an officer who was arrested by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Editor’s note: While News4JAX does not typically name suspects charged with misdemeanors, we have chosen to name the suspect in this case because he is an officer.