Man loses control on wet road in East Arlington, dies after crashing into tree: JSO

A deadly crash was reported Wednesday night on Monument Road not far from the intersection with McCormick Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died Wednesday night when his car hit a tree after he lost control while speeding on a wet road in the East Arlington area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said the 31-year-old man was driving a Dodge Challenger south on Monument Road around 10 p.m. Wednesday near Monument Landing Boulevard, which is just south of the intersection with McCormick Road. They said the driver was speeding and attempting to pass several cars when he lost control on the wet road and hit a tree in the median.

The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

This marks the 106th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.