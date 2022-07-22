‘Bring home happiness’: Jacksonville Humane Society offering free pet adoptions this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – “Bring home happiness” when you add a new bestie to your family for National Adoption Weekend.

The Jacksonville Humane Society is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to host a three-day free adoption event from Friday to Sunday.

Stop by 8464 Beach Blvd. between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. to meet your new companion. There are dogs and cats ready for a new home.

This national adoption event brings together animal welfare organizations across the country to help save more lives by connecting available animals with their future families.

Pet adoption weekend (Jacksonville Humane Society)

All animals will be spayed/neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on their vaccines. Additional fees such as the city rabies licensing fee, a leash and collar, or a cat carrier may apply.

For information, visit jaxhumane.org or call 904-725-8766. Those interested in adopting can also click here to see available pets prior to the event.