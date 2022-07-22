Diocese of St. Augustine ordains 11th Bishop of St. Augustine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Diocese of St. Augustine celebrated the ordination and installation of Bishop-elect Erik T. Pohlmeier Friday in Mandarin.

Bishop Pohlmeier, 50, is the 11th bishop to be ordained at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Friday afternoon. His ordination succeeds Bishop Felipe J. Estévez, 76, who submitted his letter of resignation to the Pope in February.

There were 20 visiting archbishops and bishops including Archbishop Thoma Wenski of Miami as the principal celebrant and ordaining prelate and Archibishop Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio to the United States. Plus, over 2,000 Catholics and dignitaries attended the ceremony as well.

The Catholic community also held a Vespers (evening prayer) service Thursday night.

Ordination ceremony for 11th bishop of Diocese of St. Augustine (WJXT)

Pohlmeier previously served as a pastor in the Diocese of Little Rock in Arkansas for 24 years. A news release stated that his last assignment was pastor of the largest parish in Little Rock, Christ the King, and director of the Faith Formation and Deacon Formation offices. He has been the theological consultant for the Arkansas Catholic newspaper for 19 years and director of continuing education of clergy since 2019.

Bishop Erik Pohlmeier praying over the offering during ordination ceremony (WJXT)

“I am grateful for every way I have been called to serve the Church and am humbled by this opportunity to serve in the place where Mass was first celebrated in the United States,” Pohlmeier said. “May God be praised for any good work I am able to do.”

The Diocese of St. Augustine covers 17 counties in Northeast and North Central Florida and serves more than 153,000 Catholics.