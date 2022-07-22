Florida Department of Health reports one confirmed case of monkeypox in Duval County

Individuals should be aware of the symptoms of monkeypox and seek medical attention if they experience new, unexplained rashes or skin lesions.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported one confirmed case of monkeypox in Duval County, and one probable case of monkeypox. News4JAX reported on Monday that the monkeypox virus was likely to surface in Jacksonville, and the number of cases are expected to rise.

As of Thursday, there were 247 monkeypox cases reported in the state. 124 cases are in Broward county alone. Alachua County is reporting one case so far.

Monkeypox cases in Florida (Florida Department of Health)

People with monkeypox may experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. Many in the outbreak have developed zit-like bumps on many parts of the body.

Monkeypox symptoms graphic. (CDC)

So far, more than 2,400 U.S. cases have been reported as part of an international outbreak that emerged two months ago.