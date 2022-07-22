One person killed in train crash in Bradford County

STARKE, Fla. – One person is dead after a train crashed into a vehicle in Bradford County late Thursday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Black Ford F-250 was headed east on Market Street in Starke around 10:30 p.m. and tried to cross the railroad tracks just west of Paul Street while the warning arms were down.

While attempting to cross the tracks, the front of the CSX train hit the right side of the Ford truck and rotated the pickup truck clockwise while overturning onto its roof.

The 57-year-old driver of the Ford truck died at the scene while the two passengers were taken to UF Health in Gainesville with serious injuries.

The two people on the CSX train were not hurt.

The road was closed for several hours while crews cleaned up, but reopened before 5 a.m. Friday.

FHP is investigating the crash.