JSO reports shooting on Jacksonville Westside, suspect in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot in the stomach at the corner of 2200 Edgewood Avenue at approximately 2:08 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the victim is in his 40s and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to JSO, the victim and suspect know each other, but it is unclear how.

Police currently have that suspect in custody.

Investigators say there were two separate 911 calls, one from 5400 Amazon Avenue, where officials believe the shooting happened outside a residence.

The second call came from 2200 Edgewood Avenue, where the man was found.

The victim was moved from one location to the next by another person, a possible friend or associate of the victim, according to JSO.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office via the non-emergency number (904) 630-0500, the JSO Crime Tips email (JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org), or via CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.