Man taken into custody in Georgia after road rage altercation in Florida: authorities

A man was taken into custody over the weekend in Georgia after a road rage incident earlier this month in Florida left a person injured, authorities said.

Police in Edgewater, Florida, said James Seiler, 41, was captured Saturday morning in McIntosh County, just north of Glynn County, Georgia,

Around 12:40 p.m. July 15, police said, they responded to the area of West Indian River Boulevard and Air Park Road in Edgewater in Volusia County, Florida, where an aggravated battery occurred as a result of a road rage altercation.

According to the Edgewater Police Department, a driver cut off another driver, and the two confronted each other. That’s when, the Police Department said Seiler pulled out a survey stake from the ground and struck the other person in the head, causing non-life-threatening injuries. Seiler then armed himself with a gun and fired multiple rounds, but no one was hit, police said.

“What he did was fire a couple rounds into the ground and then he fired several shots into the victim’s vehicle,” said Capt. Aaron Soltz, with the Police Department.

The person who was attacked told police that he protected himself and likely slashed his attacker, according to the Police Department.

“There was a point when he was able to produce a knife and use that for self-defense,” Soltz said.

On the left is a St. Johns County Sheriff's Office booking photo of Brittany Seiler, and on the right is a photo of James Seiler that was provided by the Edgewater Police Department. (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office/Edgewater Police Department)

Seiler, who is believed to have suffered lacerations to his chest during the incident, and a woman then took off before officers arrived at the scene, the Police Department said. Police said he was driving a light silver, four-door 2019 Toyota Tundra with a temporary Florida license plate.

On July 16, police announced that the pickup truck and the woman — identified as Seiler’s wife, Brittany Seiler — had been located in St. Johns County. Online jail records show that Brittany Seiler, 33, was booked around 11:15 p.m. July 15 into the St. Johns County jail on a warrant out of Volusia County. As of Monday, she remained in jail, according to online jail records.

Police previously said Seiler had pending charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a firearm. On Saturday, after Seiler was located, police announced that he was charged with several offenses in Edgewater and multiple unrelated offenses in Georgia.