Tell us: Do you have any questions about monkeypox?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The chief of the World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a global emergency.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 74 countries since about May.

In the U.S., more than 2,800 monkeypox cases have been reported, including pediatric cases.

The CDC says symptoms of monkeypox, a virus that is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox, can include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters.

