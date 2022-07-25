87º

Tell us: Do you have any questions about monkeypox?

Kendra Mazeke, Digital Content Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The chief of the World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a global emergency.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 74 countries since about May.

In the U.S., more than 2,800 monkeypox cases have been reported, including pediatric cases.

The CDC says symptoms of monkeypox, a virus that is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox, can include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters.

We want to hear from you. What questions or concerns do you have about monkeypox? Let us know in the form below.

Kendra is a digital content producer for News4JAX, since May 2022. She graduated from Bethune Cookman University in 2015 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. Kendra got her Master's Degree in English from Georgia Southern University in 2017.

