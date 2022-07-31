Teen dies after falling from electric skateboard in Clay County

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says a 14-year-old has died after falling from an electric skateboard in Clay County.

Troopers say the teen, who is from Green Cove Springs, was riding the skateboard on Plantation Ridge Parkway near Evening Breeze Lane when he fell and landed on the road.

He was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where he later died.

The FHP report did not indicate how he was injured in the fall, but troopers said he was not wearing a helmet.

The crash is still under investigation.