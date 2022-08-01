2 men found dead in Baker County home, deputies say

Two men were found dead with gunshot wounds in Baker County, authorities said Monday.

MACCLENNY, Fla. – Two men were found dead in a Baker County home, authorities said Monday.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday to the home on Sawtooth Road off of Steel Bridge Road near the Florida-Georgia state line and found the bodies of the two men in different parts of the house -- one in a hallway and the other in a bedroom.

They appeared to have been shot, according to deputies.

Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said it appeared they may have died a couple of days ago.

“The sheriff’s office has chosen not to release the names of the deceased at this time to protect the privacy of the victim’s families as they receive further information,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “Sheriff Rhoden is asking our community to remember the victims’ families in your prayers and to respect their privacy. As always, the Sheriff is committed to finding answers for the families and seeking justice for the victims.”

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and the Florida Department of Law is processing the scene.

Rhoden said the case is being investigated as a double homicide.