5 Mega Millions players in Florida still won big in Friday drawing

TALLAHASSEE – They didn’t hit the big jackpot, but five Mega Millions players in Florida still managed to win at least $1 million from the Friday drawing.

Two players each won $1 million and the three others each won $2 million. Not too shabby!

That means they each matched all five of the white ball numbers, but didn’t get the Mega Ball number... (UGH!)

In addition to that Illinois player who won the $1.3 billion grand prize, Friday’s drawing produced 26 second-tier winners spread across 17 states.

Here’s where Florida’s $1 million-winning MEGA MILLIONS tickets were sold:

Cumberland Farms, located at 2001 Northeast Savannah Road in Jensen Beach

Sebring Truck Stop, located at 8000 U.S. Highway 27 South in Sebring

Here’s where Florida’s $2 million-winning MEGA MILLIONS with Megaplier® tickets were sold: