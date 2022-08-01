Back to School: Georgia counties head to class for first day of school

Students in Camden and Ware counties headed back to class on Monday

ST. MARYS, Ga. – Students in Camden and Ware counties went back to school Monday -- the first school district in our area back in the classroom.

Georgia families didn’t have a sales tax holiday like Florida, so higher prices were hitting everyone a little harder. To help, the state is giving all full-time teachers $125 to buy school supplies.

The money comes from COVID-19 relief funds. This is the second round of federally-backed school support.

The first round went to help students with special needs and recruit teachers in rural areas.

Georgia teachers can apply for the extra money now through Aug. 31.

Click here for a full list of requirements.

