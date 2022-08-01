JFRD sends disaster response team to flood-ravaged Kentucky

Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over Ky. State Road 15 in Jackson, Ky., to pick up people stranded by the floodwaters Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department sent a disaster response team to Kentucky, where there has been massive flooding.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said in a tweet Sunday night that the high-level All Hazards Incident Management Team from JFRD will be on the ground to assist for as long as needed.

“Proud of Jacksonville’s own & always ready to help a neighbor in need,” Curry tweeted.

Our very own All Hazards Incident Management Team (AHIMT) from @THEJFRD are headed to Kentucky. They called & we responded & this high level team will be on the ground as long as needed to assist. Proud of Jacksonville’s own & always ready to help a neighbor in need. #JaxReady pic.twitter.com/nlHm6WuEaO — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) August 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the state of Florida’s Urban Search and Rescue teams are on standby to help.

On Monday, another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that the death toll rose to 35, and hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.