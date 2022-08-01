Monkeypox concerns grow as virus spreads across the area

The number of cases of monkeypox is growing in the United States.

The number of cases of monkeypox is growing in the United States. As of August 1, there are more than 5,000 cases in the U.S.

Coastal cities in Southeast Georgia received a vaccine shipment Monday, but the appointments are already booked for the week. And there is no location for vaccines yet in Northeast Florida.

Medical experts say there is not enough monkeypox vaccine to go around so it’s being sent to the communities that need it the most first.

The Jynneos vaccine was delivered to Chatham County, Georgia to be distributed. The county received 210 doses and gave 60 to Waycross.

Walton Davis is the Director for the Coastal Health District that includes Glynn and Camden Counties. “We are anticipating receiving more vaccine, we just can’t quite get it fast enough,” Davis said.

Ad

RELATED: U.S. leads the world in known monkeypox cases | Local doctor frustrated over lack of monkeypox prevention | LGBTQ community has concerns about monkeypox warning

Georgia is among the states that have the most cases in the country. Other states with high case numbers are: California, Texas, Illinois, Florida and New York.

Most of the Florida cases are in Broward County, in South Florida. In Northeast Florida, it seems a plan to vaccinate for monkeypox has not started.

Ad

In Northeast Florida, there are 2 confirmed cases, and 4 probable cases of monkeypox. Here’s the breakdown:

Alachua: 1 confirmed case

Duval: 1 confirmed case, 3 probable cases

Flagler: 1 probable case

Monkeypox diagnosis in Northeast Florida (FDOH, Bureau of Epidemiology)

Though health officials have a target group of gay and bisexual men to vaccinate, doctors warn anyone can get monkeypox and a person can be contagious for week.

News4JAX asked Dr. Chirag Patel, the Assistant Chief Medical Officer at UF Health, how long monkeypox lasts once someone contracts it. “That will vary from person to person but it’s about 4 weeks,” Patel said.

It may take months for health offices to get the monkeypox vaccine. The Florida Department of Health says we are in phase one of an implementation plan. The department is referring people to AGAPE health, but they do not yet have the vaccine.