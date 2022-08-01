St. Johns County baseball team advances to the Cal Ripken World Series

This Julington Creek team of 10 year olds won the Southeast Regional Championship .This is the first time any team in this league has made it this far.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 10U baseball team from Julington Creek won the Southeast Regional Championship title and will now advance to the Cal Ripken 10U World Series in Vincennes, Indiana in August.

The Julington Creek Diamond Kings 10U Elite team said that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and it is the first time a Julington Creek team has made it this far in their league.

Chris Thompson, the coach of the winning team, said they only had eight days to prepare and raise money.

The local team now needs your help and is raising money for their trip to Indiana. The team is hoping to raise $12,000.

Click here to donate.