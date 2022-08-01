The show must go on; new date for 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards

It was all smiles Feb. 29 at the inaugural Jacksonville Image Awards held at the Ritz Theater, which celebrate pioneers in the African American community.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seven months after a massive spike in local COVID-19 infections forced the 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards to postpone the live, in-person gala, the curtain will go up on the third-annual celebration of outstanding achievement by African Americans in local communities.

The 3rd annual Jacksonville Image Awards returns with a live, in-person gala on Saturday, Sept. 17. (WJXT)

“After careful reflection, WCWJ CW17 has decided to postpone the Jacksonville Image Awards originally slated for February 5, 2002. The health and welfare of those in our community remain of utmost importance,” said Terri Walton-Cope, WJXT & WCWJ Vice President and General Manager. “Given the surge surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show with a live audience contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating the Jacksonville Image Awards at a future date when we will host the annual gala in-person with everyone’s health and safety being our top priority.”

The live awards ceremony will be held at the Lazzara Performance Hall at the University of North Florida’s Fine Arts Center on Saturday, Sept. 17.

2022 Jacksonville Image Awards Schedule

4:30 p.m. - Doors open

5 p.m. - Red carpet arrival and cocktail hour

6-8 p.m. - Awards gala

8 p.m. - After-party celebration

This will be the second time in the awards show history that the live gala will occur. The inaugural show in 2020 was held at The Ritz Theatre & Museum just before much of the nation went into lockdown in the initial wave of the coronavirus. The 2021 awards were handed out in a virtual show.

The 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards will be shown to local the local TV audience in the Jacksonville-Brunswick market on CW 17 Saturday, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m.

Here are your Jacksonville Image Awards finalists. (Voting has closed):

The ‘Trailblazer’ Award: Recognizes pioneers who inspire others to follow their path to greatness with innovative ideas that challenge the status quo.

Meet your three 2022 Trailblazer award finalists. (WJXT)

The ‘One to Watch’ Award presented by Johnson & Johnson Vision: This award recognizes individuals who are quickly establishing themselves and making an impact in their particular field or industry.

Meet your three 2022 One to Watch award finalists. (WJXT)

The ‘Be the Change, Be Yourself’ Award: This award recognizes individuals who, having succeeded against immense odds, herald change and prosperity to enhance and enrich the world. They overcome obstacles to show that, through hard work and humility, societal change is possible.

Meet your three finalists for the 2022 Be the Change, Be Yourself award. (WJXT)

The ‘Music Excellence’ Award: This award recognizes individuals for their exceptional achievements in music, having made a tremendous impact with their creative works that have helped shape the local music scene.

Meet your three finalists for the 2022 Music Excellence award. (WJXT)

The ‘Innovator Award’ presented by VyStar Credit Union: This award recognizes individuals who creatively challenge the norm by introducing mainstream culture to avant-garde ideas and making a social impact in their respective industries.

Meet your three finalists for the 2022 Innovator award. (WJXT)

The ‘Education Excellence’ Award: This award recognizes outstanding commitment to the academic development and improvement of a system or community to enhance the lives of future generations.

Meet your three finalists for the 2022 Education Excellence award. (WJXT)

The ‘Pinnacle Award’ presented by The Porter Firm: This award recognizes those who have achieved professional accomplishments throughout an extensive career and are role models for others to attain similar success.