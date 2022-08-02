4 children, 1 adult seriously injured after tire blows out on I-75, SUV overturns multiple times: FHP

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Four children, including an infant, and an adult were seriously injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Alachua County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to troopers, a 29-year-old woman was driving a sport utility vehicle on southbound I-75 around 3 p.m. when a rear tire blew out, causing her to lose control of the vehicle. The SUV then overturned multiple times, and one passenger was thrown from the vehicle, troopers said.

Troopers said the five SUV occupants, all of whom are from Lake City, were taken to a hospital.

According to FHP, the driver and the four passengers — an 11-year-old girl, a 5-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl and a 7-month-old girl — all suffered serious injuries.

A news release from the Highway Patrol shows that the 7-month-old was not in a child restraint device and that it’s unknown whether the other three children were in child restraint devices or wearing seat belts.