Some struggling to locate Monkeypox vaccine in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Since shipments of the vaccine for Monkeypox arrived in Florida and Georgia, some people who need it say — they can’t find it.

Staff at the AIDS Healthcare Foundation say they will have the vaccines in the future. However, a timeframe has not yet been confirmed.

The Florida Department of Health says risk to the general public is low, but for the group most at-risk — gay and bisexual men — they are concerned.

In Georgia, health officials have offered the vaccine and it’s being used quickly. However, in Florida, some people say they can’t find it.

I contacted the state Department of Health in Tallahassee, but each time the call was sent to voicemail and weren’t returned by publication of this article. A spokesperson in Duval County told me they’re working to get more information on where the vaccine will be available.

Duval has one confirmed case, Broward County has 118. Duval is monitoring four possible cases, Flagler has one possible case and Broward -- 107 possible cases.

But the vaccine Jynneos is in the state. For instance, Broward County’s Department of Health has an online portal to offer Monkeypox vaccine appointments.

According to the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services, “336,710 doses of Bavarian Nordic’s JYNNEOS, an FDA-licensed vaccine,” was sent throughout the country.

Georgia has received 47,996 doses since July 29, and Florida has received 109,283 doses since July 29,

Every state is managing the outbreak differently. If you want to try to find the vaccine, contact your doctor.