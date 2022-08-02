Trial date scheduled for man charged in murder of Fernandina Beach pet sitter

A trial date has been set for a man indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of a Nassau County pet sitter.

During a court hearing Tuesday morning, jury selection was proposed for Feb. 3, with Shawn Whigham’s trial tentatively scheduled for Feb. 6.

The next hearing in the case was set for Sept. 6.

Whigham, who appeared for Tuesday’s virtual hearing, is being held in the Nassau County jail without bond, according to online jail records.

Whigham, 47, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the October death of 73-year-old Colleen Potts.

In addition to being charged in Potts’ death, Whigham was also indicted on a charge of armed burglary and armed burglary with assault.

Whigham, the original police report states, was interviewed on three occasions and provided conflicting statements during the first two interviews. It states Whigham admitted to fabricating details of prior statements and that he confessed to stealing about $300 out of Potts’ vehicle in October.

According to investigators, Whigham also admitted to entering a home on South 13th Street in Fernandina Beach a day later, when the home was left unoccupied, and searched the residence for items to steal.

The Fernandina Beach Police Department said that Whigham admitted to entering the residence with the intent to steal on Oct. 24 and that he encounter Potts in the living room. Investigators said Whigham admitted to shooting her, grabbing her purse and fleeing the home.