Police identify 73-year-old housesitter found dead in Fernandina Beach home

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – The Fernandina Beach Police Department has identified the woman found dead this week in a home on South 13th Street near Date Street.

Police described the death of Colleen Potts, 73, of Yulee, as “a terrible tragedy.”

“Because Colleen can no longer speak for herself, it is now our responsibly to speak for her and seek justice on her behalf, a responsibility that we take very seriously,” the Police Department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Officers said they responded shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday to the home for a wellbeing check and found Potts, who was housesitting for the homeowner, dead inside.

Police said they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the community.

The Police Department, as well as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, continue to investigate the homicide.

“We cannot give out details or specifics that could compromise the investigation,” the Police Department said in the Facebook post. “We are saddened by this senseless act. It hurts us because this has hurt our community, the community each of us is proud to be part of. Please be assured we are working tirelessly on this case. You may not see it, much of it will be behind the scenes but the dedication and effort will be there.”

Neighbors told News4Jax that they heard sirens on Sunday and saw police cruisers fill the street, and they were still there when they woke up Monday morning. The neighbors said investigators were going in and out of a house.

Neighbors described the area as being very quiet, and they were shocked to hear that a homicide happened.