Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for man involved in shooting in New Town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said one person is in the hospital after getting shot in the New Town neighborhood.

According to JSO, a fight broke out after 8 p.m. Tuesday night in the middle of Windle Street. Officers say 10 minutes after the fight a man walked back to the area and shot the woman several times.

Police said the man left the area after the shooting and ran north on Tyler Street. Officers said the man was wearing a white tank top, black shorts with low hair.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said if you saw anything or know anything about the shooting you are asked to contact the non-emergency number 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.