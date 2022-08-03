Teen hospitalized after shooting in St. Augustine; Investigation underway

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the St. Augustine area.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the St. Augustine area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a teenager was shot several times but is expected to be okay. The shooting happened in the area of St. Augustine Boulevard and Kings Estate Road. Deputies said the teenager was taken to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office said one person has been detained for questioning. No one has been arrested. SJSO said the shooting involved other teenagers.

Deputies said this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the community.

SJSO’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.