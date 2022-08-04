Florida nonprofit providing food to insecure families this weekend

(Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks is hosting a food distribution event for food insecure Floridians on Jacksonville’s Eastside Saturday.

Farm Share works with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that the farmers would discard because of aesthetic imperfections.

Recipients can receive fresh produce and canned goods on Saturday, August 6 starting at 10 a.m. until supplies last.

The distribution will occur at the First Baptist Church of Oakland on 1025 Jessie Street.

Distributions are drive-thru only and attendees are required to wear a mask.

For more information on Farm Share, visit www.farmshare.org.