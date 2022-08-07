18-year-old woman shot in hand during suspected fight near Beach Boulevard: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A teen was shot in the hand during a suspected fight in a Jacksonville neighborhood early Sunday morning, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, off-duty officers were flagged down and told there was a fight near 6500 Beach Boulevard in the Sans Souci neighborhood around 2 a.m.

JSO said officers responded and found an 18-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound to her hand.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded and transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Unit Detectives later came to the scene and are investigating.

No suspect information was available Sunday afternoon, JSO said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904 630-0500, via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.