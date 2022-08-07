Kicks for the Kids helps more than 1,000 children receive new shoes

Over 1,000 children received new shoes to begin the new school year at the 9th annual Kicks for the Kids donation event.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Kicks for the Kids collected 1,656 new pairs of shoes to donate to some of the city’s underprivileged children.

Over 1,000 youngsters from kindergarten through high school received a new pair of kicks at the organization’s three-day giveaway event at The Bethel Church. The shoes were donated by members of the community.

The remaining shoes will go to the Kicks for the Kids Shoe Closet at Andrew Robinson Elementary School. Social Workers for Duval County Schools can request shoes for kids during the school year. Two local non-profit organizations serving families in need will also receive some of the shoes collected.

Since News4JAX and Kicks for the Kids started the shoe drive in 2014, over 15,600 shoes have been donated.

News4JAX and Kicks for the Kids would like to thank the local businesses that participated as drop-off sites for shoes: Closets By Design, 121 Financial Credit Union, 1st Place Sports, Meow and Barks Boutique, Fragrant Body Oilz, 1 Foxy Lady Café, The Cake Bar and JTA.