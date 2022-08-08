Arrest warrant reveals news information in woman’s death in San Marco pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Monday obtained the arrest warrant for Dedric Wesley, the man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman identified by family members as Beverly Febres, 23, whose body was found July 12 in a pond in the San Marco neighborhood.

Febres’ sister told News4JAX after the arrest that the family doesn’t know Wesley, but that her sister’s friends told the family she was dating him.

The arrest warrant reveals that detectives who responded to the scene discovered a tattoo on the victim’s arm with the name “Dedric Wesley.” The warrant shows that detectives also found her cellphone, noting a recent location on the cellphone was Alderman Road, which is where Wesley was known to have lived.

According to the warrant, detectives met with the victim’s family and discovered she’d had a boyfriend who they referred to as DJ. Investigators said they showed the family a picture of Wesley, who they identified as DJ, telling police the two had dated for approximately one year.

Detectives, the warrant states, learned from the family that Wesley was at a T-Mobile store to get a new phone. While there, the warrant says, a store manager said Wesley stated his girlfriend took his phone and that he wanted to suspend his account so that she could not receive his calls or texts.

According to the warrant, Wesley was interviewed and told detectives that he last saw the victim on July 11 at about 7 p.m. Detectives wrote he “downplayed his relationship,” and that he said he did not go to the San Marco area where the body was found.

The warrant states that the victim’s car was found July 18 in a vacant lot near Blackard Road and that the passenger seat was covered with blood. A 9 millimeter shell casing was found in the car, the report states, and the casing “had characteristics that matched the projectile and fragments” recovered from the victim’s body.

The warrant does not suggest a possible motive.