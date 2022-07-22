Family identifies woman found dead in San Marco pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Loved ones on Friday said their final goodbyes to a woman whose body was found last week in a body of water in the San Marco neighborhood.

Family identified her as 23-year-old Beverly Febres.

Febres leaves behind two sons, ages 1 and 3. Loved ones told News4JAX that she was a dedicated and hardworking mother who would do anything for her children.

“Very funny, very lovely mother, lovely sister, very lovely daughter,” said Julian Buonomo, a friend of the family. “You couldn’t have a serious conversation because she would make a joke out of everything. That’s how I want to remember her.”

Her sister said Febres worked for Amazon and was looking into going into the military.

Dozens of relatives and friends attended her funeral Friday in Arlington. Some wore shirts that said, ‘Sleep In Peace, Beverly,” and “#JusticeForBeverly.”

Sgt. Hopely, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit, said a person was walking their dog along Sorrento Road near San Marco Square around 7 a.m. July 13 when the dog walker saw the woman’s body floating in Marco Lake near the edge of the inlet of the St. Johns River.

Hopely said there was evidence of foul play at the scene. Sources told the News4JAX I-TEAM that the woman was shot.

As detectives continue to investigate the homicide, anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.