Man steals hydraulic lifting machine, goes on ‘joy ride’ to beach in Flagler County

FLAGER COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old was arrested and charged Saturday with grand theft after stealing oversized construction equipment in Flagler County, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they found Randy Wealand riding a $60,000 JLG Lull alongside A1A at Ocean Shore Boulevard around 8 a.m.

According to the release, Wealand went to the construction site, stole the lull and took it on a 2.5-mile trip on the sidewalk to Beverly Beach.

Along his commute, Wealand caused $10,000 in damages by breaking several public sidewalks, running over two fire hydrants, a charter communications fiber node and multiple mailboxes, deputies said.

Wealand, who has an extensive criminal history in other cities according to authorities, was arrested and charged with grand theft, theft from a construction site, felony criminal mischief and trespassing on a construction site. He is being held on a $12,500 bond.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said authorities were alerted because citizens called in about Wealand’s activities.

“This career criminal decided to go on a joy ride with a large piece of construction equipment,” Staly said “Wealand would have caused more damage if he was not stopped and apprehended by deputies. Another win for ‘see something, say something,’ so a special thank you to the citizens who called us and helped prevent this dirtbag from continuing his dangerous path of destruction.”