Atlantic Coast High School to hold school safety event with former JSO Asst. Police Chief

Former JSO Asst. Chief Greg Burton (right) to host school safety event

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Parents, caregivers, and families are invited to a special Parent Academy school safety event.

School Police Chief Greg Burton and staff will provide an interactive school safety presentation including a demonstration of the district’s lockdown procedures.

The event will be on Tuesday, August 9, at 6:30 p.m. at Atlantic Coast High School.

The link to register is https://dcps.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2ipXyOYp8SaCuLs

It will allow parents to see the safety plans for their children in the event of an emergency.

This event comes amid a nationwide push for better school safety protocol following the most recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 21 people dead.