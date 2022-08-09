St. Augustine commissioners vote in favor of smoking ban at public parks

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – During the bill’s second reading, city commissioners in St. Augustine voted Monday evening in favor of an ordinance to prohibit smoking in public parks.

As noted by the commission, there had been no change in the ordinance since its first reading. The ordinance states that smoking or vaping would become unlawful within the boundaries of any park owned by the city.

“Offenses shall be punishable as a civil infraction with a penalty of no more than $100 per violation,” the ordinance reads.

It needed to pass the second reading and public hearing Monday in order to be enacted. Only one person spoke during the public hearing.

In addition to public parks, the ordinance notes that the Willie Galimore Public Pool at Eddie Vickers Park is included. According to the bill, the ordinance would be effective 10 days after its passage.

The move comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill that allows local governments to decide whether to ban smoking on beaches and in parks.