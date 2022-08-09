YouTube TV customers experiencing temporary outage with News4JAX & other local stations

News4JAX viewers with YouTube TV accounts contacted The Local Station on Tuesday afternoon, saying they were having issues watching WJXT.

Our engineering department here at News4JAX has contacted YouTube TV, and a team there is working to remedy the issue. Other Jacksonville-area stations were also experiencing an outage on the platform. The CW-17 was not affected.

The News4JAX.com app has not been affected by the outage. It’s free for Apple and Android users and broadcasts our newscasts live. Just search “WJXT” in the App Store or Google Play Store.

Additionally, if you have a Roku-enabled smart TV, you can download News4JAX+ onto your television at no cost. It too broadcasts all News4JAX newscasts and contains additional bonus content.

Don’t forget, our newscasts are also streamed live on our website. You’ll see a blue bar at the top of the page and the app when we’re live.

Ad

We’re working to have things up and running as soon as possible on Channel 4!