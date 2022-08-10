Man faces child neglect charges, failure to secure a gun after two boys injured in Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man has been accused of child neglect and culpable negligence with a firearm in connection with an incident last month in which two brothers were shot inside an apartment in San Pablo.

Matthew Clark, 34, was arrested Friday after the incident that happened at the Banyan Bay Apartments on July 17 and left the 10 and 13-year-old brothers injured.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the 13-year-old boy got a gun from the gun safe while the two were home alone. JSO said as he was holding the gun he shot himself in the hand and the bullet went through his hand and struck his brother in the upper leg. The brothers were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The relationship between Clark and the two boys is unclear from the arrest report.

As of Wednesday, Clark was no longer in the Duval County jail, records show.