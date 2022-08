JSO blocks off lanes on Merrill Road at I-295 after a fatal motorcycle crash.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist died Wednesday after colliding with a tree in the area of the ramp from Merrill Road to northbound Interstate 295, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m.

Troopers urged drivers traveling in the area to take an alternate route, as traffic delays were expected. A Florida Department of Transportation camera also showed Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruisers blocking off lanes.