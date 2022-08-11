Duval County teachers union reaches tentative agreement to raise starting salaries to $48,700

Terrie Brady, president of Duval Teachers United, joins us to discuss how the new school year is looking for teachers, and how they plan to deal with new rules and protocols in place.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The union representing Duval County teachers has reached a tentative agreement with the school district to raise starting teacher pay.

Duval Teachers United President Terri Brady said if approved by union members and the school board, the agreement would raise starting teacher pay to $48,700. Last year’s starting salary was $47,500.

“So that’s a very good starting point. It’s higher than what the state wanted us to reach. So we’re excited about that,” Brady said on The Morning Show.

It comes as the district works to address an ongoing teacher shortage. As of Thursday, according to Brady, there were still between 300-350 vacancies.

In 2020, the Legislatrue and Gov. Ron DeSantis approved $500 million to go towards the goal of a $47,500 starting salary for all teachers and more funds have been added in the following years.

But while starting salaries are rising for teachers, veterans feel left behind. Brady said Duval County Public Schools needs more funding to help raise pay for those that have been in the system for years, which is the goal of a proposed property tax hike on the ballot in August.

If the property rate hike is approved by voters, teachers would be paid more and those with experience could get a $5,000 bonus to keep them on the job.