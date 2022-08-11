JSO releases bodycam video of shooting involving police that stemmed from Facebook Live

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Thursday released body camera video from a police-involved shooting in February.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released officer-worn body camera footage in a shooting this year involving police that left a 15-year-old critically injured.

The shooting happened before 10 p.m. Feb. 1 on Spring Grove Avenue near West 41st Street in the Royal Terrace area.

The 15-year-old was shot and critically wounded while he and two other teens were running from a reported home invasion on Spring Grove Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The family who lives at the home alerted JSO after seeing the three teens holding guns in the house on Facebook Live, police said.

In the nearly 2-minute body camera video that JSO posted on YouTube, an officer can be seen getting out of his cruiser as teens run away. In the video, the officer fires, and the 15-year-old is hit and goes down in a creek. JSO can be heard saying in the video that he has a gun in the creek.

Editor’s note: The YouTube video contains footage of the shooting. Viewer discretion is advised.

The second teen got away but was later located.

The video shows the third teen lying down on a sidewalk next to a gun in the grass.

No officers were hurt.

The wounded 15-year-old, identified by family as Antarious Fluellen, was released from a hospital and later arrested by Lake City police in connection with a 2021 murder.

The State Attorney’s Office informed JSO on April 6 that it had no objections to the release of the body camera footage in the February police-involved shooting. The investigation is ongoing.