The Lake City Police Department is searching for a missing teen who was last seen Wednesday night.

Police say the last time someone saw 19-year-old Shayla Williams was at Bob’s Chevron on East Duval St. in Lake City.

Williams is 4′11″ weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

She is considered endangered and officers are worried about her safety.

If you’ve seen her or know where she is your asked to call the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343.