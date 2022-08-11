Woman facing murder charge after police discover body of 74-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said late Wednesday night that a woman has been arrested and faces a charge of murder after officers discovered the body of a 74-year-old in a home on the Westside.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to a home on Tortosa Court in reference to a report of someone threatening suicide. Officers entered a home to conduct a wellness check and found a woman’s body, which was “in an advanced stage of decomposition.”

The Sheriff’s Office said officers were told by a witness that the person they were originally called to check on had left the area prior to their arrival. Detectives found someone matching that person’s description driving in the area.

Police said they performed a traffic stop on that person and took her into custody. Following the interview, they arrested that woman, identified as Tammy Alisa Spruell, 51.

Spruell is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the 74-year-old woman’s death, police said. It’s unclear how the woman died.