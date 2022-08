A 63-year-old woman is missing and Lake City police are asking for help finding her.

Theres Ann Amrine was last seen at the Greyhound bus station on Marion Avenue Thursday afternoon.

She was headed to the Columbus, Ohio area from Lake City but never made it.

Amrine is five feet tall weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know Amrine whereabouts you’re asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386)-752-4343.