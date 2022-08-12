Mar-a-Lago search warrant document released Friday afternoon

CORRECTS DAY OF WEEK TO WEDNESDAY, NOT TUESDAY - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. The FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A judge has unsealed the Mar-a-Lago search warrant documents, after former President Trump’s legal team agreed to release them.

Court papers show that the FBI recovered several documents that were labeled ``top secret’' Attorney General Merrick Garland declared on Thursday that there is ``substantial public interest in this matter,’’ and Trump backed the warrant’s ``immediate’' release.

READ: Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant

A property receipt unsealed by the court shows FBI agents took 11 sets of classified records from the estate during a search on Monday. The property receipt is a document prepared by federal agents to specify what was taken during a search.

The seized records include some that were marked as classified and top secret. The court records did not provide specific details about the documents or what information they might contain.

The warrant states that they are taking all physical documents and records constituting evidence, or other items illegally possessed.

In a statement Friday, Trump claimed that the documents seized by agents at his Florida club were ``all declassified,’’ and argued that he would have turned over the documents to the Justice Department if asked.

