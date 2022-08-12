Reward increased: $8,000 now offered for information in case of murdered Baker County friends

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – The reward being offered to anyone providing any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of anyone responsible for the murders of David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas has increased to $8,000.

Crime Stoppers contacted the Baker County Sheriff’s Office this week to add an additional $3,000 to the current $5,000 Florida Sheriffs’ Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program (FSA CAAP) reward.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into the deaths of the two men who Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said were found “brutally murdered” at a home in Macclenny on August 1.

“Let’s make no mistake about it,” Rhoden said during a Tuesday news conference. “This was an execution-style murder.”

Sigers, 54, and Thomas, 49, were described by family members as kindhearted and loving men. Loved ones said they don’t know who would want to hurt them, and they’re hoping for answers.

Family members said the two men were close friends who had been living together.

They said his family was the most important thing to him. The father of four children loved playing guitar, fishing, hunting and loving on his grandkids.

Sigers’ family called him “Dano.” Loved ones said he had a kind and gentle heart and enjoyed staying home and watching the wildlife on their family’s property.

At this time, detectives haven’t named any suspects, but detectives believe Thomas and Sigers may have been targeted.

“We’re asking the residents on Steel Bridge Road, if you’ve seen any activity during the weekend that appeared to be strange or unusual to you -- there’s nothing too small,” Rhoden said in the Tuesday news conference. “We’re asking you to please follow up with us and call us with any information.”

Anyone who may have information about these brutal murders to call (904) 259-9372 or they can remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).