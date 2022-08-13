Early voting in Florida’s primary begins in Clay, St. Johns counties

Early voting starts today in Clay and St. Johns counties ahead of this month's primary election.

In-person early voting in Florida’s primary began Saturday in Clay and St. Johns counties.

Included on the ballot in Clay County are six local races, including for school board seats, commission seats and a county judge.

In St. Johns County, some races locally that voters can expect are for St. Augustine mayor, as well as school board seats and commission seats in the county.

VOTE 2022: How, where and when to cast ballots in Florida before election day | Find out what’s on your ballot with the News4JAX Voter’s Guide

Here is a list of all poll locations and links to the supervisor of elections offices for more information. (You can vote at any site in your own county during early voting. On election day you can only vote at your designated precinct.)

Clay County : Aug. 13-20, 2022 — all sites open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eagle Landing Residents Club - 3975 Eagle Landing Pkwy., Orange Park

Fleming Island Library - 1895 Town Center Blvd., Fleming Island

Keystone Heights City Hall - 555 S. Lawrence Blvd., Keystone Heights

Middleburg Civic Center - 2102 Palmetto St., Middleburg

Orange Park Library - 2054 Plainfield Ave., Orange Park

Supervisor of Elections Office - 500 N. Orange Ave., Green Cove Springs

Thrasher-Horne Conference Center - 283 College Drive, Orange Park

St. Johns County : Aug. 13-20, 2022 — all sites open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.