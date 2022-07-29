Voting in Florida: How, where, when to cast ballots before Election Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In-person voting in Florida’s primary begins Aug. 8 in Duval, Bradford and Putnam counties and later that week in all 67 counties in the state. People who choose to vote by mail already have their ballots and can vote right away.

We’re here to help make the voting process easy and give you some insight into what to expect on your ballot.

Voter's Guide: THE RACES, CANDIDATES & ISSUES ON YOUR BALLOT

Advance voting by mail

Voters who don’t wait to vote in person or who just choose to vote by mail must request a ballot from their county’s supervisor of elections by Aug. 13. Vote-by-mail ballots can also be picked up in person at the elections office up to and included on election day, Aug. 23.

These ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on election day. In Duval County, secure ballot drop boxes will be available at all early voting sites during operating hours (see below).

Early in-person voting

Early voting uses the same voting equipment that is used at the polls on Election Day and voters can cast a ballot at any location in their county. Early voting dates and times vary by county (see below) but it ends the weekend before the primary election. On Election Day people can vote only at their assigned, neighborhood precincts, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In order to vote at the polls during early voting or on Election Day, citizens must show a current and valid picture and signature identification. (List of acceptable forms of photo identification) If your photo identification does not contain your signature, you will be required to show an additional form of identification that provides your signature. If you do not provide ID, you can cast a provisional ballot and must present proper identification at the county’s elections office by election day for your vote to count.

Early voting dates and locations for primary

Use map above to vote the closest early voting site in the county where you live or scroll down for a text listing of all poll locations and links to your supervisor of elections office for more information.

Duval County - August 8-21, 2022 - all sites open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Main Office, 105 E. Monroe Street

Argyle Branch Library, 7973 Old Middleburg Road South

Beaches Branch Library, 600 3rd St., Neptune Beach

Bradham-Brooks Branch Library, 1755 Edgewood Ave. West

FSCJ Deerwood Center, 9911 Old Baymeadows Road

Highlands Regional Library, 1826 Dunn Ave.

Joseph Lee Community Center, 5120 Perry Street

Legends Community Center, 5130 Soutel Drive

Mandarin Branch Library, 3330 Kori Road

Murray Hill United Methodist Church, 4101 College Street

Oceanway Community Center, 12215 Sago Ave.

Pablo Creek Regional Library, 13295 Beach Blvd.

Prime Osborn III Convention Center, 1000 Water Street

Regency Square Branch Library, 9900 Regency Square Blvd.

San Marco Branch Library, 1513 LaSalle Street

South Mandarin Branch Library, 12125 San Jose Blvd.

Southeast Regional Library, 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd.

University Park Branch Library, 3435 University Blvd. North

Webb Wesconnett Regional Library, 6887 103rd Street

West Branch Library, 1425 Chaffee Road South

Secure mail ballot drop box inside all Duval County early voting locations during polling hours.

Clay County - August 13-20, 2022 -- all sites open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eagle Landing Residents Club - 3975 Eagle Landing Pkwy., Orange Park

Fleming Island Library - 1895 Town Center Blvd., Fleming Island

Keystone Heights City Hall - 555 S. Lawrence Blvd., Keystone Heights

Middleburg Civic Center - 2102 Palmetto St., Middleburg

Orange Park Library - 2054 Plainfield Ave., Orange Park

Supervisor of Elections Office - 500 N. Orange Ave., Green Cove Springs

Thrasher-Horne Conference Center - 283 College Drive, Orange Park

St. Johns County - August 13-20, 2022 - all sites open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office - 4455 Avenue A #101, St. Augustine

Julington Creek Annex - Conference Room (St. Johns County Service Center) - 725 Flora Branch Blvd., St. Johns

Ponte Vedra Branch Library, 101 Library Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach

Southeast Branch Library - 6670 U.S. 1 South, St. Augustine

St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South, St. Augustine Beach

Hastings Branch Library - 6195 S. Main Sreet, Hasting

Nassau County - August 10-20, 2022 - all sites open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Atlantic Recreation Center - 2500 Atlantic Ave., Fernandina Beach

Hilliard Community Center - 37177 Pecan Street, Hilliard

James Page Governmental Complex Supervisor of Elections Office - 96135 Nassau Place, Yulee

Walter Junior Boatright County Building, 45401 N. Mickler Street, Callahan

Yulee Sports Complex, 86142 Goodbread Road, Yulee

Putnam County - August 8-20, 2022 - all sites open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Elections Office, 2509 Crill Ave., Suite 900, Palatka

Interlachen Community Center, 135 S. County Road 315, Interlachen

South Putnam County Government Complex, 115 N. Summit Street, Crescent City

Columbia County - Oct. 22-31, 2022 - all sites open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Main Office - 971 W. Duval Street, Lake City

Fort White Community Center - 17579 SW State Road 47, Fort White

Baker County - August 11 to 20, 2022 - 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office, 32 North 5th St., Macclenny

Bradford County - August 8 to 21 - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bradford County Courthouse, 945 N. Temple Ave., Starke

Flagler County - August 13 to 20, 2022 - all sites open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office (located in Government Services Building), 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Building 2, Bunnell

Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast

Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Palm Coast

Flaglet Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 S. Daytona Ave., Flagler Beach

Union County - August 13 to 20 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday

Supervisor of Elections Office, 175 West Main Street, Lake Butler

Alachua County - August 13 to 20 - all sites open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office, 515 North Main Street, Suite 100, Gainesville

Millhopper Branch Library, 3145 NW 43rd Street., Gainesville

Tower Road Branch Library, 3020 SW 75th Street, Gainesville

Orange Heights Baptist Church,16700 FL-26, Hawthorne

Legacy Park Multipurpose Center, 15400 Peggy Road, Alachua

J. Wayne Reitz Union, 655 Reitz Union Drive, UF Campus, Gainesville

Alachua County Agriculture and Equestrian Center, 23100 W Newberry Road, Newberry

To check your voter status or for early voting locations and times in other Florida counties, visit dos.MyFlorida.com.