JSO investigating a deadly stabbing in Jacksonville Heights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One woman is dead and another has severe injuries following a stabbing on 103rd Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO received a call about a stabbing from inside an apartment at Addison Landing Apartment Homes around 3:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found a woman in her late 20s stabbed to death.

Investigators found another woman in the apartment with several stabbed wounds.

She was rushed to the hospital where she is being treated for severe injuries. Her condition is unknown.

Officers are currently investigating and are asking neighbors about possible surveillance video that could give them more insight into the violence.

Investigators believe the women knew each other, but do not know the relationship between them.

Sgt. Robby Henson of JSO said in a briefing on the stabbing that a big part of the investigation is determining if the women were involved in a fight in which they stabbed each other, or if there is a third or fourth person involved that they need to find.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.