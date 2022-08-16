Black Toyota that fled deadly Eastside Jacksonville recovered by police

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday night shared a photo of a Black Toyota sedan that was spotted on surveillance camera fleeing the scene of a deadly shooting on the Eastside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday night shared a photo of a Black Toyota sedan that was spotted on surveillance camera fleeing the scene of a deadly shooting on the Eastside.

On Wednesday, they said the vehicle had been located, but additional details were not released.

Police were called to the shooting Sunday evening on A. Philip Randolph Boulevard near the intersection of Pippin Street. The car is believed to be either model year 2017 or 2018.

The man who was found shot at the scene was taken to a hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information that could help the Sheriff’s Office was asked to contact police at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or call 904-630-0500. An anonymous tip can be submitted by calling 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) or by visiting fccrimestoppers.com/

