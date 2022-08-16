Bodycam shows what led to JSO K-9 Huk, men being shot following pursuit & crash

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released body camera footage that recorded the events following a pursuit that began in Northwest Jacksonville and ended near the Jacksonville Zoo, where a police K-9 was shot and wounded.

According to the the JSO report, officers responded to West 45th Street on a report of shots fired, spotting a maroon Dodge Charger, which had been reportedly involved. Investigators said, prior to the traffic stop, De’Shaun Lockett, 28, got out and fired at police — and police returned fire. No one was hit, and a pursuit began.

Investigators said the Charger ended up on Zoo Parkway at Busch Drive, where it crashed into the woodline. As officers approached, JSO said, they again came under fire and returned fire.

The video released is 1:38. It begins as officers are approaching the car, which is turned on its side.

Viewer discretion advised. The video below contains content that some may find graphic.

“Hey, I got movement right there!” an officer yells as units begin approaching the vehicle. “Let me see your hands!”

K-9 Huk is seen digging his way into the car. Multiple shots ring out.

“Watch the dog! Watch the dog!” one officer yells.

Huk can be heard whimpering as an officer tugs his leash and pulls him away from the car.

Numerous more shots can be heard after the dog is brought to safety. The video continues for a few more moments as officers work to secure the scene.

The JSO report noted the two men who died at the scene were identified as Lockett and Tyjarius Holton, 18. The report said a third person, Robert Motley, 32, was taken to a hospital for evaluation but was not injured. Police said when Lockett was found, his right hand remained on the pistol grip and trigger of a rifle-style firearm.

In the video, an officer can be heard yelling “Hey! He’s in here armed with a rifle. We shot him!”

JSO said it reviewed body-worn camera footage, which revealed shots appeared to have come from inside the car before the exchange of gunfire. Its report noted that while in the car, Huk was hit by gunfire.

Director Cowan, with the Sheriff’s Office, provided a news briefing on the night of the shooting.

“A decision was made to employ a K-9 into the vehicle. At least one suspect fired a weapon at the K-9, striking the dog,” Cowan said in July.

But some social media users are questioning that claim, and we asked retired JSO officer James Brown to take a look at the video.

“It appears that from what I can see, the K-9 was shot by the suspect as he was being engaged,” Brown said.

When asked if it would be helpful to have an additional angle, Brown responded: “Yes, it would and it would depend on if other angles were available.”

Brown said the position of the gun barrels in the video was what he used to come to that conclusion.

“When you’re looking at the video, the other officers that are over to the right of the officer’s bodycam, you see their weapons almost at a low ready as the firing stopped. And that can be perceived as pointing toward the dog, but at the time they would have been firing, they would not have been at a low ready position. If you look at the video, you see the gun muzzle pointed more towards the ground, which is not the case when they would have been firing,” he explained.

The K-9 was transported to a hospital for treatment. At last check, Huk remained at First Coast Veterinary Specialists, where the team said he’s got a long recovery ahead.

News4JAX asked JSO if there were results that could be reported from a ballistics test, or if there was additional body camera footage from a different angle. A response from the public information officer reads:

“This incident continues to be an active criminal investigation by the State Attorney’s Office. Once completed, an administrative review by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will follow. It is too early in the investigation to speculate on future outcomes. When further information becomes available, it will be released – for now, the video will have to stand on its own.”